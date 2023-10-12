MLAs Disqualification Plea: Sena Factions Hang Tough On Stands | File pic

Mumbai: Shinde and Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena remained firm on their respective grounds of holding separate hearings and clubbing all the petitions regarding disqualification of MLAs on Thursday even as counsels for both the sides argued for around three hours before Speaker of Maharashtra assembly Adv Rahul Narvekar. Three applications moved in this regard too were heard and final decision regarding clubbing the petitions is likely to come next week on October 20 now.

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai, MLC Anil Parab, MLA Ajay Chaudhari were present along with the counsel to represent Shiv Sena (UBT) during the hearing on Thursday, while from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Adv Anil Sakhare was present. The Thackeray faction fiercely argued in favour of clubbing the petitions. However, the Shinde faction had a counter argument for each of the points raised by the Thackeray faction.

Adv Sakhre: We can not accept the demand for clubbing the petitions

“We have promised full cooperation in ensuring timely completion of the hearing. But we can not accept the demand for clubbing the petitions, because all the petitions are different, the reasons cited by them too are different. Hence, we argued in favour of separate hearing on every petition,” Adv Sakhre said.

“Several reasons have been given for disqualification of MLAs. Not attending meetings, not abiding by the whip for election of speaker and not abiding by the whip while proving majority are the three primary reasons cited by them. But, all these things are different and hence we have been arguing for seperate hearing on all the petitions. All every MLA has a right to be heard. If the petitions are clubbed, that right will be lost. That is another reason why each of the petitions needs a separate hearing,” Sakhare said.

He also added that he prayed for a speedy hearing and assured complete cooperation to Speaker Adv Narvekar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, however, criticized the stand and said that delaying tactics are being engaged by pointless arguments on even small aspects of the law. "They face disqualification and hence are delaying the decision. Justice delayed is justice denied," he said and added it appears as if the Supreme Court will have to be approached again.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Whip Sunil Prabhu said that the Speaker is expected to give decision upholding the democratic principles.

