Mumbai News: Speaker Advances Hearing on MLA Disqualification Petitions

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Mumbai: Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Adv. Rahul Narvekar, has announced that the hearing on petitions for the disqualification of MLAs will now be held a day ahead of the scheduled date. The hearing has been rescheduled due to the Speaker's prior engagements in Delhi on Friday, October 13.

Following the Supreme Court directive, Speaker Narvekar had finalised the schedule for the hearing on the pending petitions for MLA disqualification. The Supreme Court was expected to review the schedule during the hearing of the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT). However, over the past couple of weeks, the hearing was postponed twice. Today, the Speaker announced that the scheduled hearing on October 13 (Friday) is now advanced to Thursday, October 12.

I don't want to prolong the hearing unnecessarily: Narvekar

"I have received an invitation to an important program in Delhi on Friday, October 13. Realising its significance, I have decided to advance the hearing by a day," Narvekar told the media.

Earlier, Narvekar had consistently stated that he was under pressure and accused of delaying the hearing on the petitions. He asserted that he would not succumb to such tactics and proceedings would follow the provisions of the law. "I won't rush into any decision, nor will I unnecessarily delay the process," he had said.

Speaking about the decision to advance the hearing, he stated, "I don't want to prolong the hearing unnecessarily. I aim to make the decision as promptly as possible. Hence, I have decided to advance the hearing."

"If my intention were to delay the hearing, I could have avoided it this time. But, I am advancing the hearing. I am aware of the motives behind the allegations made against me. However, this won't influence my decision-making. Those leveling allegations against me might be trying to manipulate the entire decision-making process. But, I won't allow that to happen and will adhere to the rules in making my decision," Narvekar added.

Read Also Final Hearing On MLAs Disqualification Unlikely This Year

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)