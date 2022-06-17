Shiv Sena corporators responsible for illegal constructions in Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | File

Concerned about the growing number of illegal constructions in Mumbai, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to take action.

He even alleged that Shiv Sena party leaders are responsible for the construction at some places and the CM should intervene.

“Anyone would get upset with the present scenario in Mumbai. The crime rate is increasing, corruption is at its peak. You are also a citizen of Mumbai and would face the wrath of this," he said.

"On June 9, illegal construction at Shashtri Nagar in Bandra collapsed at a stone’s throw distance from your house. 17 victims of the tragedy are still fighting for their lives. One 40-years old youth lost his life. It was such a shocking incident and you did not even take notice of it or visited the families,” Nitesh wrote in the letter.

Blaming Shiv Sena corporators for the illegal construction, Rane alleged that they allow it in lieu of votes.

“Acquiring power and vote politics is paving a way for such problems. Your corporators are giving permission to such illegal constructions to the people coming to Mumbai. There is a ban on construction of more than 14 ft in Mumbai. However, this rule is flouted repeatedly. The illegal constructions are destroying mangrove lands and two-storey slums are being built which is dangerous. Mumbai is witnessing the repeated collapse of buildings and people getting killed. However, you are watching it with open eyes and your insensitivity is hard to understand,” he said.

Recalling a tragic building collapse in Malvani, Malad last year, the BJP leader said 11 were killed in it. “Even in Mankhurd, the same thing has happened. Did you not see the disaster? You had ordered the Commissioner not to spare anyone from illegal construction. However, no one is following it. Notices are served to opposite-party politicians for illegal construction. However, please show the same urgency in such cases where people’s lives are in danger. Your actions would only prove that you are not the chief minister of a particular party but the state,” Rane said.