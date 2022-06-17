COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.81 crore

Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 17 has inoculated 16,81,94,887 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,62,709 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,84,92,536 received their second dose and 4,64,733 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,73,414 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,83,442 received their second dose. 18,84,497 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,84,496 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 10,92,021 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,484 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,647 of them have got their second dose. 4,18,042 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,843 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,06,082 got their second dose. 5,41,029 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#COVID19 vaccination on June 16 in Maharashtra

103065 in 8229 sessions

Cumulative 168194887

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/c5OY3FVMSZ — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) June 17, 2022

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,255 new coronavirus infections, highest since February 12, and three pandemic- related fatalities, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths.

The active caseload rose to 20,634 on Thursday.

On February 12, the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases.

Two more cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state on Thursday, the health department release said.

According to the latest report of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), two patients of B.A.5 variant were detected in Nagpur.

One of them was a 29-year-old male, while other was a 54-year-old female. They had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively.

"Both are vaccinated. They recovered in home isolation. With this the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in state reached 19," the release said.

As many as 2,879 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the state since previous evening, which took the tally of recovered patients to 77,55,183.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.87 per cent.

(With agency inputs)