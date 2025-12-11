 Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 To Begin Services At 7 am Instead Of 6 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection; Revised Timings Inside
Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 To Begin Services At 7 am Instead Of 6 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection; Revised Timings Inside

Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 will start services at 7 am instead of 6 am on December 12 due to a crucial safety inspection for approvals related to the Metro Line 7 and 9 Phase 1 integration. Revised first train timings have been announced. Regular services will resume on December 13 as work continues to strengthen the city’s metro network.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 To Begin Services At 7 am Instead Of 6 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection; Revised Timings Inside | File Photo

Commuters on Mumbai’s Metro 2A and 7 corridors will have a delayed start on Friday, December 12, as authorities prepare for a critical inspection linked to the upcoming network expansion. Services, which normally begin at 6 am, will operate from 7 am to allow a specialised team from the office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to examine system readiness for the next phase of operations.

Inspection is crucial for Line 7 and Line 9 integration

The inspection will determine approval for commencing services between Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 9, Phase 1. Officials noted that the checks will cover system integration and safety trials, both essential before passenger services can be introduced on the extended route. The expansion aims to link Andheri East directly with Mira Bhayandar, offering a faster and more streamlined journey for thousands of daily commuters.

This stretch has long demanded a reliable rapid transit line due to heavy road congestion, and the upcoming extension is seen as an important relief measure. Once operational, the route will reduce travel dependence on road transport and ease bottlenecks in the western suburbs.

article-image

Revised departure timings for the first trains

The authorities have released an updated list of first departure timings for December 12. The earliest service will leave Dahisar East for Andheri West at 7.00 am, followed by other routes such as Dahanukarwadi to Gundavali at 7.01 am and Andheri West to Gundavali at 7.02 am. The final revised first departure is scheduled at 7.07 am from Gundavali to Andheri West.

Commuters advised to plan in advance

In a posted shared on X, metro officials have urged passengers to plan their morning travel accordingly. Regular schedules will resume from Saturday, December 13. They also encouraged commuters to stay tuned to station announcements and official social media platforms for updates.

Despite the temporary delay, the inspection marks another significant step in building a more connected Mumbai. The upcoming link promises a modern, efficient, and reliable commuting experience once the extended corridors are fully operational.

