WATCH: As Sharad Pawar Heads To Delhi For Crucial National NCP Meeting Today, NDMC Orders Removal Of Posters

Sharad Pawar Heads To Delhi To Convene Meeting Of National NCP Executives Today; NDMC Pulls Down Posters |

Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, July 6, is heading to Delhi where he will be conducting a meeting with all the national executives of the Nationalist Congress Party. The meeting will be held at 3pm today. This came after the two factions of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar traded barbs on Wednesday at key meeting held in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Pawar senior left for the national capital, the scenes unfolding there showed the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) taking down the new posters put up. News agency ANI shared visuals from Maulana Azad Road Circle and Janpath Circle near the NCP party office showing the workers taking down posters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Poster War In New Delhi

Before the NDMC began taking down posters, the party members had taken down older posters with portraits of Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar. They installed new posters instead which had photos of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and other leaders from the party.

The posters read, "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" while another poster which was put up outside his Delhi residence read, "India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed."

The NCP Split

A rerun of Shiv Sena's vertical split is unfolding presently in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar walked out on his uncle and joined hands with Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2. Following the split, Ajit claimed that he had backing from nearly 40 legislators of the party.

On Wednesday, the two Pawar factions held a key gathering in Mumbai and the two traded barbs. Ajit Pawar implicitly said that Sharad Pawar should retire meanwhile his uncle retorted that the party symbol will not go anywhere and that the party workers are with him.

Both factions have approached Election Commission; Ajit Pawar and camp has claimed a stake on party name and symbol while Sharad Pawar group sent a caveat saying that no decision shall be taken without hearing their side and that they have moved disqualification notice against the legislators who were sworn-in.