'Using My Photo Because They Know Their Faces Won't Work': NCP Founder Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Ajit Faction

NCP Founder Sharad Pawar, who is facing a revolt and challenge by his nephew Ajit Pawar for control of the party and its MLAs, said in the meeting called by him that the leaders of Ajit faction have been using his photo because they are aware their faces won't work. He also expressed confidence that the 'party symbol won't ago anywhere' and he will ensure that it doesn't go anywhere.

Entire country was watching what was happening, Sharad Pawar said while stressing that the betterment of Maharashtra has been his only aim since he joined politics.

Addressing the meeting, Sharad Pawar said, “I welcome all those who have come to support us. This is a historic meeting."

Giving credit to his workers, Sharad Pawar said, "My success is because of my Karyakartas (workers)."

No democracy in India: Pawar attacks PM

The NCP chief said there was no democracy left in India. “Today in India, there is no democracy. There is no open communication. To understand the sentiments of the common man, one needs to go on the ground," Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar also hit out at Prime Minister Modi for welcoming NCP leaders whom he had called corrupt few days ago.

“The Prime Minister should represent the country, not a particular party. If there are cases against NCP leaders, why are they being included in the government? During Narsimha Rao or Manmohan Singh’s period, MPs could speak about problems in their constituencies during meetings. But today, no one does. This is not a good state of affairs. Decisions are taken without consultation, which is undemocratic. Our ideological stance is different," Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar attacks AJit faction, BJP

Hitting out at the faction led by nephew Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said they have been misleading the public.

Claiming that the Ajit faction won't follow any procedure, Sharad Pawar said they we were not taken into confidence before this move and called it 'undemocratic'.

The party founder expressed confidence saying, "Our party symbol won't go anywhere, I will not let it go anywhere."

Attacking the rebel leaders for using his photo, Sharad Pawar said, "They are using my photo, they know their faces will not work."

Taking a veiled jibe at deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar said, "Those who used to say they won't do this and that before Vidarbha is separated have become deputy CM today."

Sharad Pawar, warning the rebel leaders, said those who allied with the BJP were finished in future.

BJP tries to divide the society, Sharad Pawar said.

MLAs with Sharad Pawar

A total of 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs and 5 MPs are present present at Sharad Pawar-led meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. The 13 MLAs include Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Rajendra Shingne, Ashok Pawar, Kiran Lahmate, Prajakta Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Chetan Vithal Tupe, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Devendra Bhuyar.

The 5 MPs include Srinivas Patil (Lok Sabha), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha), Amol Kolhe (Lok Sabha), Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha) Vandana Chavan (Rajya Sabha) The 3 MLCs include Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani, Eknath Khadse.

