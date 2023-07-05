NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Faction Seeks Affidavit From Leaders Amid Rumours Of Ajit Staking Claim On Name, Symbol |

In the latest development to the ongoing political battle between the two factions of NCP, the Sharad Pawar faction has come up with an initiative seeking affidavits from the party leaders who support the party supremo. The leaders are asked to sign and submit an affidavit saying that they are loyal to the party and Sharad Pawar. They have allegiance to him and consider only Pawar as their leader.

Picture of the affidavit |

Meanwhile on the other hand, Ajit Pawar can stake claim on the party name and symbol during the meeting of his party leaders, said reports. Ajit's move over party symbol and name would be the replica of what the Shinde faction did with Shiv Sena.

Both Factions Convened Meeting Today

The decibel level in the tussle for control over the Nationalist Congress Party went up a notch on Tuesday, the third day after the vertical split, as both Ajit and Sharad Pawar moved to showcase their authority.

This, the two factions of the NCP propose to do by holding meetings on Wednesday in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1pm, while the Ajit Pawar faction will gather at 11 am.

NCP Expelled 9 Leaders Including Ajit Pawar

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar had expelled nine leaders, including Ajit, for 'anti-party' activities. Reacting to the action, Jayant Patil said, “Ours is the Nationalist Congress Party; the newer one is just Notional.”

Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar also put out a loud and emphatic message that his is the real NCP and that it is his party and legacy; Ajit Pawar – whatever his pretensions as a nephew and inheritor – should not try to appropriate the party legacy.

