Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility

Bhiwandi: The absence of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital has emerged as a serious public health concern, with thousands of residents facing life-threatening delays in emergency treatment. Raising the issue, Shiv Sena Shahapur City Chief Vijay Deshmukh has submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Division (Thane), demanding the immediate establishment of a fully equipped ICU facility at the hospital.

Shahapur taluka located on major highways, expressway, railway corridors prone to accidents

Shahapur taluka, geographically vast and strategically located, includes key transit corridors such as the Mumbai–Agra National Highway, the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, and major railway stations including Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi and Kasara. Given the constant risk of road accidents, railway mishaps, industrial incidents and natural calamities, the lack of critical care infrastructure has become a pressing issue.

Currently, patients suffering from heart ailments, neurological disorders, respiratory complications, severe infections, snake bites, accident-related trauma and high-risk pregnancy complications are routinely referred to hospitals in Thane, Kalyan, Nashik or Mumbai. According to Deshmukh, these referrals often result in critical time loss, putting patients’ lives in jeopardy while adding financial and emotional strain on their families.

Multiple posts of specialist doctors, physicians, nursing staff lying vacant

Apart from the absence of an ICU, the hospital is reportedly grappling with multiple vacant posts, including specialist doctors, physicians and trained nursing staff. As a result, even general medical services remain limited, forcing economically weaker patients to seek treatment in private hospitals, which are often unaffordable.

The situation worsens during the monsoon season, when cases of infectious diseases and accidents surge significantly. Railway and highway accidents frequently result in critically injured patients requiring immediate intensive care. Health activists argue that if an ICU facility were available at the taluka level, many lives could be saved through timely intervention.

Attempts were made to contact Thane Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar for his response. However, he was reportedly in a meeting and unavailable for comment. Despite being requested to send a message, no response had been received at the time of filing this report.

Delegation demands 200-bed ICU, specialist doctors, advanced equipment

The Shiv Sena delegation has demanded that at least a 200-bed well-equipped ICU unit be established at Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, along with the appointment of specialist doctors, trained nursing staff and provision of advanced medical equipment. Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were Taluka Secretary Ravindra Lakde, Taluka Coordinator Ganesh Avasare, Shivaji Deshmukh, Youth Officer Atul Bhalke, Secretary Sunil Ghodwinde, Yuva Sena City Officer Harshad Raut, Pravin Thackeray and Pramod Gaykar.

“Healthcare is a fundamental right of the poor and tribal population in our region. Without accessible and quality medical services, a strong society cannot be built. The government must prioritise Shahapur’s healthcare infrastructure immediately,” said Vijay Deshmukh.

With growing public concern, residents now await a decisive response from the health authorities before another preventable tragedy strikes.

