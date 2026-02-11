 Thane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered

Thane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered

A 39-year-old Thane resident lost ₹1.17 crore in a fake online investment scheme. Fraudsters lured him via a Facebook group to run virtual stores promising 15% commission. After initial profits, they blocked withdrawals and demanded ₹31 lakh more. Police have registered an FIR.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
A 39-year-old resident of Thane has reportedly been defrauded of over ₹1.17 crore in an elaborate online investment scheme involving fraudulent virtual storefronts. | Representational Image

Thane: A 39-year-old resident of Thane has reportedly been defrauded of over ₹1.17 crore in an elaborate online investment scheme involving fraudulent virtual storefronts. The Vartak Nagar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday against four individuals, including three women, following a formal complaint by the victim.

Modus Operandi: The "Virtual Store" Trap

The fraud began when the victim was added to a Facebook group dedicated to online business opportunities. According to police officials, the accused persuaded the man to establish a "Facebook Shop" and a "TikTok Store" using specific links provided within the group.

The scammers promised a 15% commission on every product sold through these virtual outlets. To establish a sense of legitimacy, the victim was initially asked to invest a nominal sum of ₹25,000. Shortly after, a small profit was credited to his digital wallet, a common psychological tactic known as "baiting" used to build trust before a major solicitation.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility
Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters
Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters

Escalation and Extortion

Between October and December of last year, the victim transferred a total of ₹1,17,35,000 into various bank accounts linked to the scheme, believing his business was thriving.

The fraud was only discovered when the victim attempted to withdraw his accumulated profits. The accused allegedly blocked the transaction, citing a fabricated decline in the store’s "rating" due to "harassment." In a final attempt at extortion, the scammers demanded an additional ₹31.15 lakh to "restore the rating" and authorize the withdrawal.

Investigation and Police Response

The Vartak Nagar police have launched a probe into the matter. Key investigative focuses include

Digital Footprints- Analyzing the URLs and links used to host the fake stores.

Read Also
Major Fire Averted At Thane Printing Shop After Laser Machine Ignites; Quick Response Prevents...
article-image

Financial Trails- Tracking the multiple bank accounts where the ₹1.17 crore was distributed.

Telecommunications-Tracing the mobile numbers used to coordinate the Facebook group and personal communications.

Advisory for Citizens

Authorities have issued a stern warning against "high-yield" online investment opportunities. Police emphasize that legitimate e-commerce platforms do not require significant upfront capital to "buy" commission tiers, nor do they demand "restoration fees" to release earned funds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Eight-Year Closure, Bhiwandi’s Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan Faces 10-Day Deadline As BNCMC...
After Eight-Year Closure, Bhiwandi’s Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan Faces 10-Day Deadline As BNCMC...
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care...
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care...
Maharashtra Shocker: Navi Mumbai Cop Kills Wife’s Lover, Travels 191 km To Dispose Body; Arrested
Maharashtra Shocker: Navi Mumbai Cop Kills Wife’s Lover, Travels 191 km To Dispose Body; Arrested