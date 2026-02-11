Major Fire Averted At Thane Printing Shop After Laser Machine Ignites; Quick Response Prevents Disaster

A potentially major fire was averted in the early hours of Wednesday after a laser machine ignited at a printing shop in the Jai Bhavani Nagar area of Thane West. |

Thane: A potentially major fire was averted in the early hours of Wednesday after a laser machine ignited at a printing shop in the Jai Bhavani Nagar area of Thane West. No casualties were reported, and the damage was contained to the primary equipment.

Midnight Emergency at Jai Bhavani Nagar

The incident occurred at Happy Prints, a commercial unit located near the Jari Mari Ai Mandir. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell received the first alert at 12:41 am on February 11, 2026, after a local resident, Nanda Patil, spotted smoke and flames emanating from the premises.

The shop, owned by Arvind Halwai, was reportedly closed at the time the fire broke out.

Coordinated Rescue Operation

Within minutes of the alert, a multi-departmental team arrived at the scene, including Thane Fire Brigade: One fire engine and one specialized rescue vehicle.Disaster Management Cell: One pickup vehicle with emergency personnel. Thane Police: A team from the Gokulnagar Police Station to secure the perimeter.

Firefighters successfully neutralized the blaze by 12:50 am, preventing the fire from spreading to the highly flammable paper stock and chemicals typical of printing environments.

Status and Investigation

TMC officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control swiftly, with a cooling operation conducted shortly thereafter to ensure no reignition.

"The fire was confined to the laser machine. Due to the timely report and quick arrival of the fire tenders, we were able to prevent the flames from engulfing the rest of the shop or neighboring structures," stated a fire department official.

While preliminary observations point toward a possible technical malfunction or electrical short circuit within the laser machinery, the exact cause is still under investigation. No injuries to civilians or first responders were recorded.

