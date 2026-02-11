Thane Traffic Crisis: BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Chairs High-Level Meet, Announces Tech-Driven Solutions

In a decisive move to address the escalating traffic congestion paralyzing Thane, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar chaired a high-level joint meeting at the Teen Hath Naka Traffic Branch office. |

Thane: In a decisive move to address the escalating traffic congestion paralyzing Thane, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar chaired a high-level joint meeting at the Teen Hath Naka Traffic Branch office. The session brought together key stakeholders from the Traffic Police, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Regional Transport Office (RTO), and various citizen representatives to formulate immediate and long-term solutions.

Key Issues Identified

The meeting highlighted several critical factors contributing to the gridlock that has left residents of Ghodbunder Road, Station Area, Vartak Nagar, and Central Thane increasingly frustrated:

Infrastructure Mismatch: A rapid surge in population and vehicle density has outpaced existing road capacity.

Unauthorized Activity: Unchecked movement of heavy vehicles, illegal parking by private buses, and the haphazard operation of meter and share-rickshaws.

Encroachments: Extensive road space occupied by illegal hawkers, particularly in the high-traffic zones of Ghodbunder and the Station vicinity.

Strategic Solutions and Directives

During the meeting, MLA Kelkar emphasized a technology-driven and collaborative approach:

Surveillance and Enforcement: It was revealed that 2,000 CCTV cameras have already been installed across the city to monitor and regulate traffic flow.

Manpower Audit: Kelkar stated that if the Traffic Branch is found to be understaffed for effective management, he will officially move a demand for additional personnel in the upcoming legislative session.

Experimental Traffic Notifications: To break the current bottlenecks, authorities decided to issue new traffic notifications on an experimental basis. These will implement temporary diversions and rule changes to test their efficacy in real-time.

Inter-Agency Coordination: Directives were issued for RTO officials to be physically present alongside traffic police in the Station area to clamp down on transport violations.

"The citizens and local traders must also play their part. We need collective vigilance to ensure that our roads remain clear and the current congestion does not worsen," Kelkar stated while briefing the media.

Attendees

The meeting saw significant representation, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, RTO Officer Gosavi, and Assistant Commissioners Mahesh Patil, Bhoir, and Dhole.

Citizen & Political,Former Deputy Mayor Adv. Subhash Kale, Corporator Sitaram Rane, Vikas Patil, Amit Sarayya, and representatives from the Hiranandani area, including Meghnath Gharat and Vishal Wagh.

MLA Kelkar concluded by affirming that these measures are aimed at providing immediate relief to the thousands of commuters who traverse Thane’s arterial roads daily.

