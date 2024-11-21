Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused Gathered Information About The Actor's Security And Son Aryan, Reveals Police Investigation

Shahrukh Khan |

Mumbai: In a shocking revelation in the case of death threats and an extortion demand of ₹50 lakh from actor Shah Rukh Khan, the Bandra Police investigation has uncovered that Faizan Khan, the lawyer arrested from Raipur, had gathered detailed information about Shah Rukh Khan’s security personnel and his son Aryan Khan. The accused reportedly collected this information online, conducting extensive searches about Shah Rukh’s security and Aryan’s movements. This was revealed during an examination of another mobile phone found in the accused's possession.

A Bandra Police official stated that a detailed browsing history of searches related to Shah Rukh’s security and Aryan Khan was recovered from the accused’s mobile phone. However, the accused could not provide a satisfactory explanation for why he gathered this information. According to the police, the accused obtained the Bandra Police Station's landline number from Just Dial and then made the threatening call.

Further investigation revealed that the mobile phone used to make the threat was purchased on October 30, just a week before the call. Faizan Khan had bought this mobile himself and used his old SIM card in it. Although he filed a complaint about the phone being stolen on November 2, he did not deactivate the SIM card. According to the police, if the phone had truly been stolen, the thief would likely have replaced the SIM card, but that did not happen in this case. Moreover, the accused did not make any effort to trace the phone by calling the number after reporting it stolen.

The call records show that the accused made several calls from the phone after purchasing it. On October 31, he made calls lasting 107 seconds at 11:27 PM, 125 seconds at 11:30 PM, and 38 seconds at 11:53 PM. On November 1, he made calls lasting 379 seconds at 2:24 PM, 69 seconds at 2:57 PM, 395 seconds at 3:00 PM, and 157 seconds at 9:22 PM. The accused has not provided any explanation for whom he was speaking with during these calls. Police suspect that the accused has deliberately hidden the phone used for the crime.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused had planned the crime in advance and executed it accordingly. It is noteworthy that Shah Rukh Khan received the death threat on November 7 via a call made to the Bandra Police Station's landline.