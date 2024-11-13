Death Threat To Actor Shah Rukh Khan: Mumbai Police Arrests Accused Advocate From Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The Bandra police arrested a Chhattisgarh-based advocate on Tuesday for allegedly issuing a death threat and demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. A police officer stated, “The accused, Faizan Khan, a resident of Raipur, was arrested at his home after failing to appear before the Mumbai police.”

On November 5, the Bandra police received a call. Constable Santosh Ghodake, 32, answered the call and the caller stated, “Shah Rukh Khan from Mannat, Bandstand, must pay Rs50 lakh, or I will kill him.” When the constable asked for the caller’s identity and location, the accused responded, “This is not the matter. If you want to write my name, write it as Hindustani,” and then hang up. Ghodake immediately informed his seniors and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, police traced the call to a number registered under Khan’s name in Raipur. The police travelled to Raipur, where they discovered that Khan, a lawyer, claimed his mobile phone was missing and that he had filed a missing mobile report on November 2 with the Khamardih police station in Raipur. The Bandra police issued a notice to Khan, requiring him to appear at the Bandra police station for further inquiry but he failed.

According to sources, Khan had previously indicated his willingness to come to Mumbai on November 14 to provide a statement but later citing the threats he allegedly received in recent days, he requested that his statement be recorded virtually.

According to sources, Faizan had accused the actor of fostering religious discord. He suggested this could be why he was being framed for the threat call. He cited the 1993 film Anjaam, in which he accused Shah Rukh Khan’s character of killing and consuming a deer, an act he found offensive due to its religious and cultural significance to Rajasthan’s Bishnoi community.

This incident adds to a series of threats against Bollywood figures, including actor Salman Khan, who has reportedly received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Shah Rukh Khan, who previously faced death threats in October last year, was later granted Y+ security due to the heightened risk to his safety.

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, said, “We took custody of the accused on a transit warrant after he failed to appear before Bandra police by November 11 as notified. We will investigate the matter thoroughly once the team brings him to Mumbai.”