Lawyer Arrested In Shah Rukh Khan Threat Case, Granted Transit Remand In Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): A Raipur-based lawyer, Faizan Khan, has been arrested by Maharashtra Police in connection with a threat call made to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Faizan Khan, who was arrested on November 12, was produced in a Raipur court, which granted a three-day transit remand to the police. He is now set to be transferred to Mumbai for further questioning.

The arrest follows Faizan Khan’s failure to respond to a summons issued by Mumbai Police. On November 7, the police had directed Khan to appear at the Bandra Police Station by November 11 for questioning regarding a phone call made to the police station threatening to kill Shah Rukh Khan and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. However, the accused did not appear as instructed, leading to his arrest in Raipur.

Upon his arrest, Faizan Khan was brought before a Raipur court, which handed him over to the Maharashtra Police under a transit remand. He is expected to be presented in a Bandra court for further legal proceedings.

Faizan Khan, who had previously claimed that his phone was lost, has denied any involvement in the threat. He alleges that he is being wrongly implicated in the case.

The threat case was initiated after an unknown caller contacted Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station, threatening to kill Shah Rukh Khan unless a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was paid. In response, a team of Mumbai Police officers traveled to Raipur.

On November 6, the officers stayed in a local hotel and later traced the mobile SIM card used in the call to Faizan Khan's residence. Khan was interrogated for about two hours, during which he claimed that his phone had been lost on November 2, and that he had reported the loss at Khamhardih police station on November 4. The call to Bandra Police was made on November 5.

Earlier Faizan Khan was briefly released after providing a copy of his complaint about the lost phone, but he was later summoned again for questioning on November 14.

In a separate matter, Faizan Khan had previously lodged complaints in Mumbai and Jodhpur regarding a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 film ‘Anjaam’. The scene, in which Khan's character talks about hunting and eating deer, reportedly offended Khan, who is a member of the Bishnoi community, which worships deer. Khan had alleged that the dialogue hurt his religious sentiments and could incite communal tension.

As the investigation continues, Maharashtra Police are focusing on determining the full extent of Faizan Khan's involvement in the threat case.