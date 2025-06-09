Sewree Murder Case: Man Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Woman After Drunken Altercation

Representative Image

Mumbai: Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police have cracked the case of the murder of 42-year-old Hasina Abdul Majid Sayyed in Sewree. The accused, Chandan Mishra (47), was arrested late at night after fleeing the crime scene. He has been remanded to police custody till June 10 by the court.

Police investigations so far reveal that the murder occurred following a minor altercation during a drinking session. Hasina allegedly slapped Chandan during the argument, enraging him to the point where he fatally stabbed her with a sharp weapon. RAK Police, however, are continuing to investigate whether this was the only motive or if there were deeper reasons behind the murder.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Hasina had been living in Sewree for the past several years. She was married to Akram Dafali but had separated from him due to frequent domestic disputes. Following the separation, she moved in with 60-year-old Devichand Hiralal Jain, residing in a flat near BDD Chawl No. 9, close to the Jai Hanuman Fitness Centre.

Hasina was reportedly addicted to alcohol for the last three years and often lost control under its influence. On the night of June 4, Devichand had stepped out to get dinner. When he returned around 11:30 p.m., he found Hasina lying in a pool of blood. He and Hasina’s brother rushed her to KEM Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body had multiple stab wounds, indicating a violent attack.

Initially, police registered a murder case against an unknown assailant. However, during the investigation, suspicion fell on Chandan Mishra, who had gone missing after the murder. Based on clues and witness accounts, police detained him and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

According to the police, Chandan was acquainted with Hasina, and both were consuming alcohol at the time of the incident. A verbal spat escalated when Hasina allegedly assaulted Chandan. In a fit of rage, he grabbed a sharp weapon and fatally attacked her before fleeing the scene. Chandan was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody until June 10 as investigations continue.