Serum Institute Fire: Company suffered financial loss of more than Rs 1000 crore, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said that the company has suffered a loss of more than Rs 1,000 crores due to the fire which broke out at its Manjari plant in Pune on Thursday afternoon. The fire has impacted the production of BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) and Rota vaccine, Poonawalla added.

“Damage caused by the fire is more than Rs 1000 crore. Although the fire will not affect Covishield supplies, it has damaged the Rotavirus and BCG vaccine manufacturing and storage. It’s a big financial loss for us,” Poonawala said at a press conference.

Poonawala added that the building which caught fire was a new structure, where additional product building capacity was being developed. "It did not have any stock or production. It is a brand new facility. Installation of equipment was underway there, which is what perhaps led to the incident. What we have lost is future production,” Poonawalla added.