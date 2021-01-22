In Pictures: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray inspects Pune's Serum Institute after five die in fire

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that whether the fire at the Serum Institute of India (SII) was an accident or sabotage will be known only after the probe gets over.

Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five- storeyed under-construction building in the SII's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the site of the fire, Thackeray said, "Let the investigation get completed. It is not correct to say anything now. After the probe gets over, we will know whether it was an accident or sabotage."

During the visit, Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Member of Parliament Girish Bapat and Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe were also present.

Check out the pictures of Uddhav Thackeray's visit to SII's Manjari plant: