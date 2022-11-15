Sena vs Sena: Wait for EC decision, says Delhi High Court; next hearing on Nov 15

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Delhi High Court on Monday asked both factions of the Shiv Sena as to why they should not wait for the final decision of the Election Commission (EC) on the dispute over the poll symbol of the party.

Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the court would ask the EC to decide the issue of allotting the 'bow and arrow' symbol in a time-bound manner and both factions can put their contention before the election commission.

He said the petitioner can raise all contentions before the EC and challenge the final order if the need arises. He was hearing a petition by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray against the EC's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and its poll symbol.

The court listed the case for further hearing on November 15, asking the parties to file a brief note of submissions.

Arguments so far

Advocate Sidhant Kumar, appearing for the EC, said it was a constitutional body and the Court should not lay down a specific timeline to arrive at a decision.

Senior counsel appearing for the rival faction leader Eknath Shinde claimed that there was no need for the high court's interference at this stage when the “(interim) direction has worked itself out" after the conclusion of the Andheri East assembly bye-poll andnow the "ball is in the Election Commission's court”.

EC order on freezing name, symbol

The EC, in its October 8 interim order, had barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bye-poll.

