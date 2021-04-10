Security beefed up, no sale of liquor: Here's how Navi Mumbai Police is ensuring citizens follow norms on first-weekend lockdown in the city

As Maharashtra enters weekend lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Police has taken efforts to ensure that the public follows all the rules and made arrangements accordingly.

While the zone of Navi Mumbai police put up a traffic blockade at around 30 places, zone two decided 4 traffic blockades at every police station for the first-weekend lockdown, started on Saturday. All the vehicles were being checked to ensure that people except essential services do not roam in the city. Police also ensured that there should not be sell of wine at the counter.

More than 700 police personnel, 300 home guards and around 400 police Mitra were entrusted for peaceful lockdown in Navi Mumbai.