Security beefed up, no sale of liquor: Here's how Navi Mumbai Police is ensuring citizens follow norms on first-weekend lockdown in the city

As Maharashtra enters weekend lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Police has taken efforts to ensure that the public follows all the rules and made arrangements accordingly.
While the zone of Navi Mumbai police put up a traffic blockade at around 30 places, zone two decided 4 traffic blockades at every police station for the first-weekend lockdown, started on Saturday. All the vehicles were being checked to ensure that people except essential services do not roam in the city. Police also ensured that there should not be sell of wine at the counter.
More than 700 police personnel, 300 home guards and around 400 police Mitra were entrusted for peaceful lockdown in Navi Mumbai.
While talking to the media, Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of zone 1 said that we appeal to citizens to not step out of their homes and follow the guidelines issued by the civic body. “Police and civic employees are working together to ensure that lockdown norms are followed. Except for essentials like vegetables, milk shops, health workers and others who are given permission are not allowed to move in the city,” said Mengde. He added that blockade has been put up around 30 places.
Similarly, in zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police has made 4 traffic blockades under every police station. Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police zone 2 said that five teams have been formed in each police station and they will move in the area and ensure that lockdown norms are followed. “We will take action against citizens moving without valid reason or specified by the local body,” said Patil. He added that he appeals to citizen to cooperate with the administration. “We always receive good cooperation from Navi Mumbai citizens. We appealed them to not step out of their homes if they do not fall under the essential category,” added Patil.
