Navi Mumbai: NMMC's special vigilance squad fines 6,774 citizens since March 21 for flouting COVID-19 norms

The special vigilance squad (SVS), formed to keep an eye on COVID-19 violations in the city fined 286 citizens and collected Rs 1.12 lakh fine on April 8. Since the squad formed, the civic body has already collected over Rs 39 lakh as fines for violating COVID norms.

Since March 21, 31 SVS consisting around 155 civic staff caught 6774 citizens or establishments violating COVID norms.

Of the total 6774, 2507 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places. A total of Rs 11.38 lakh fines collected from them. Similarly, 4206 people found not maintaining social distancing while 212 commercial units were also fined for the same violations.

A total of 31 squads started the drive on March 21.