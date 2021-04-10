Navi Mumbai: NMMC's special vigilance squad fines 6,774 citizens since March 21 for flouting COVID-19 norms

The special vigilance squad (SVS), formed to keep an eye on COVID-19 violations in the city fined 286 citizens and collected Rs 1.12 lakh fine on April 8. Since the squad formed, the civic body has already collected over Rs 39 lakh as fines for violating COVID norms.
Since March 21, 31 SVS consisting around 155 civic staff caught 6774 citizens or establishments violating COVID norms.
Of the total 6774, 2507 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places. A total of Rs 11.38 lakh fines collected from them. Similarly, 4206 people found not maintaining social distancing while 212 commercial units were also fined for the same violations.
A total of 31 squads started the drive on March 21.
Of the 31 squads, 15 squads monitored the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex. The 31 squads consist of 155 civic employees. “Two squads have been deputed in each ward and work in morning and night shifts. In addition, 15 squads work in three shifts in APMC to keep an eye on violators,” said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. Meanwhile, the police will continue to impose penalties on violators. “The special vigilance squads, comprising a total of 155 personnel, work with a dedicated spirit to prevent the spread of the virus. The main objective behind setting up the squads is to make citizens accustomed to abiding by the coveted safety rules rather than levying fines,” said a senior civic official.
Since the outbreak, the civic body penalised a total of 37828 people or establishments and Rs 1.78crores fines collected from them.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)