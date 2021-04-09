Navi Mumbai: Students allowed to travel during weekend lockdown with hall ticket as travel pass

Students appearing for different exams on weekend can now travel in Navi Mumbai as both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a fresh circular on Thursday night allowing them to commute. Their hall tickets will be taken as valid documents to travel during the lockdown.

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the state government has imposed a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday across the state. Except for people attached to essential services, no other will be allowed to step out of their homes.

However, on weekends, many competitive examinations are held and students have to travel from one place to another place across the city. As per the circular, they can show a hall ticket or admit card as documents for travelling. In addition, they are also allowed to accompany one guardian to the examination centre.

Meanwhile, the civic bodies have also allowed online food delivery on weekends. Citizens are not allowed to visit the restaurants for takeaway. However, the delivery boys will deliver the food items at the society office of building.