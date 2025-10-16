 Bombay High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Puja Khedkar's Father In Pralhad Chauhan Kidnapping Case
The Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar and daughter Puja Khedkar in the kidnapping case of Pralhad Kumar Chauhan, providing relief after a trial court denied their earlier request for bail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar | ANI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory (pre-arrest) bail to Dilip Khedkar, the father of suspended IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, and former sanction-trainee officer Pooja Khedkar in the high-profile kidnapping case of Pralhad Kumar Chauhan. The decision brings relief to the Khedkar family after a trial court had earlier refused such relief.

Justice Nitin Borkar of a single bench heard the petition and, after examining detailed arguments from both sides, allowed anticipatory bail to Khedkar and his daughter.

The court imposed conditions: within six weeks they must deposit ₹4 lakh as compensation to the victim, and ₹1 lakh into the Police Welfare Fund. Meanwhile, the case against the driver, Praful Salunkhe, continues; he remains in custody.

Allegations and the Incident

According to police, on September 13 the trouble began after a minor collision on the Mulund–Airoli Road between a cement mixer truck and an SUV (a Land Cruiser). The helper of the truck, 22-year-old Pralhad Kumar Chauhan, and the truck driver were asked to pay for damages.

article-image

When the demand was refused, Dilip Khedkar and the driver Salunkhe allegedly forced Chauhan into the SUV and transported him to Khedkar’s bungalow in Pune. Chauhan later told the police that he was kept locked in a watchman’s room, fed stale food, and threatened with harm if he did not pay for the claimed damage.

