Influx of COVID-19 patients prompts Mumbai's Lilavati hospital to set up beds near elevator lobby; watch video

Officials said the demand for COVID beds has increased due to which they had to set up beds in the lobby.

Senior doctors from Lilavati, Mumbai's one of the top hospitals, said the lobby COVID beds have been set up only after taking consent from the patients. Currently, there are 151 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and all beds are full due to which the waiting list has also increased. “This video is 10-15 days old and they had to set up such beds so that COVID-19 patients who need hospitalisation can get a bed. Now also we have a waiting list of more than two days and soon one more floor of the hospital will be dedicated to the COVID patients,” he said.