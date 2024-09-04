 'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

Speaking to the media, Pawar said that the sculptor -- Jaydeep Apte, of Kalyan town in Thane -- was unable to handle such a major assignment due to his limited skills, and that resulted in the monumental tragedy that has pained the people of Maharashtra.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
ANI Photo

Kolhapur: In an acidic attack on the MahaYuti government, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar said that the responsibility of creating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was given to an inexperienced sculptor and hence it collapsed in barely eight months, here on Wednesday.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Speaks On The Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue

Speaking to the media, Pawar said that the sculptor -- Jaydeep Apte, of Kalyan town in Thane -- was unable to handle such a major assignment due to his limited skills, and that resulted in the monumental tragedy that has pained the people of Maharashtra.

“It does not appear that Apte had any expertise to make such a huge statue… The state government’s contention that it crashed due to bad weather conditions holds no water… The whole thing seems to reek of corruption,” said Pawar sternly.

FPJ Shorts
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: PM Modi's Apology 'Smacked Of Arrogance', Says Uddhav...
article-image

NCP (SP) Chief Hits Back At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Criticism

Hitting back at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, the NCP (SP) supremo questioned whether it was his (the CM’s) culture to damage the state’s pride by handing over such a prestigious project to an inept person (Apte). Pawar pointed out how so many other massive figurines of the Chhatrapati, or even other leaders, are standing tall for many decades in Mumbai and other parts of the state, like statues at Gateway of India or the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar West.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: 'Don’t Politicise The Issue In The Name Of Shivaji,'...
article-image

The statue crash row rages nine days after it suddenly collapsed in a heap at the Rajkot Fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg, shocking the people of the state, as the MahaYuti of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party attempted a damage-control exercise. Worried over its fallout on the upcoming state Assembly elections, BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and CM Shinde, plus Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tendered separate apologies. However, the MVA of Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) remains dissatisfied and has launched a state-wide agitation from September 1, demanding the resignation of the MahaYuti regime, alleging huge corruption in the statue project.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday transferred the Sindhudurg Collector and downgraded the scenic coastal district’s top post to a non-IAS junior administrative level category, surprising political and government circles. The Malvan Police have launched investigations, Apte is still absconding with a Look Out Circular issues against him but the structural consultant Chetan Patil of Kolhapur has been nabbed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP...

'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP...

Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work

Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State...

Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State...

Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme

Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme