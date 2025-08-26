Mumbai Environmental Status Report 2025: Activists Slam BMC’s Tree Plantation Claims, Cite ‘Recycled Figures’ And Hidden Losses

Activists accuse BMC of inflating plantation numbers as Mumbai’s tree count shows no growth for four years | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite the BMC's claim of planting 20,044 new trees in 2024–25, its own data from the past four years shows no change in tree count across any administrative ward. Environmental activists have raised doubts over the veracity of the plantation drive, pointing out that numerous trees were felled in recent years and alleging that the civic body may be recycling old figures.

Static Figures in Reports

According to the BMC's Environmental Status Report (ESR) for 2024–25, released on its website on Thursday, Mumbai and its suburbs have 29.75 lakh trees — the same figure reported in the 2021–22 ESR.

Rohit Joshi environmental activist criticised the civic body, saying, “The BMC has exhausted available space for new plantations, yet it claims to plant trees in the same spots year after year. When asked about the survival rate of previously planted trees, they refuse to share any data. The same figures are recycled annually — it’s nothing short of a scam.”

Allegations of Concealment

D. Stalin, another activist, alleged that the BMC is concealing the extent of tree loss. “They have cut down a number of trees, but there is no record of how many have actually been lost — likely to avoid public backlash. In areas like South Mumbai, a large number of trees have been felled. The time has come for an honest tree census that distinguishes between living trees and mere stumps. The authorities are masking the damage by withholding the real figures,” he said..

Local Efforts vs Civic Claims

Mili Shetty, activist from Kandivali said, "The trees that have been planted at Charkop were all put there by local residents, not by any authority. The authorities only tag the trees once they have grown, but they weren’t the ones who planted them. Regarding the Versova-Dahisar Link Road, the BMC claims that only 190 trees will be cut.

But the reality is far worse — beyond the mangroves 1,000 trees are at risk of being destroyed. But the mangrove department did not provide clear figures when asked through an RTI. We have managed to save 150 trees on the northern side, but much more is still at risk.

Civic Response and Report Details

However, a civic official admitted that "There isn’t much space left for new tree plantations." Meanwhile, Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, was unavailable for comment. According to the report, in April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, concrete and cement around 1,767 trees were removed to improve root aeration and overall tree health.

Also Watch:

Pruning was carried out on 1,46,036 trees to maintain structural balance and encourage healthy growth. Tree basins were created around trunks to enhance water percolation and soil nutrition. Additionally, 798 dead or hazardous trees were identified and removed to ensure public safety.