Mumbai Crime: 51-Year-Old Nepean Sea Road Businessman Alleges Death Threats From Chhota Shakeel Gang Over Iran Trade Dispute

Mumbai: A 51-year-old businessman from Nepean Sea Road, engaged in the business of importing chemicals and petrochemicals, has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police after receiving death threats allegedly from the Chhota Shakeel gang in connection with a trade dispute involving an Iranian company. The Complainant has an office in Fort and also in Dubai.

Dispute Stems From Iran Oil Trade Deal

According to the complaint, the businessman had imported oil from Iran in 2015. Due to U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran at the time, he claims to have made payments in Dubai as requested by the Iranian supplier. However, the Iranian company later alleged that it had not received payment for certain consignments and initiated arbitration proceedings in Iran.

Bombay High Court Proceedings Underway

The businessman stated that he did not appear for the arbitration in Iran, resulting in an ex-parte award in favor of the Iranian company. Subsequently, the company approached the Bombay High Court seeking attachment of his property based on the Iranian order. The court, however, rejected the attachment plea, though the civil suit is still pending for final hearing.

Extortion Calls From Pakistan Alleged

The complainant further alleged that since June, he has been receiving extortion calls from Pakistan, purportedly from Chhota Shakeel’s office. The callers initially demanded ₹20 million, later escalating the demand to ₹800 million, allegedly to settle the matter with the Iranian company. The threats included dire consequences, warning him of the same fate as “Baba Siddiqui” if the money was not paid.

Anti-Extortion Cell Investigating

Mumbai Police have taken cognizance of the complaint, and the Anti-Extortion Cell has launched an investigation into the case. Authorities are probing the possibility of an international extortion racket linked to organized crime syndicates and foreign trade disputes.