Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Ouster Of Mahayuti Govt At Mumbai's 'Jode Mara Andolan'

Mumbai: 'Illegal government of Maharashtra should get out of India' Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack against the Mahayuti government from the gateway of India on Sunday. MVA was called 'Jode Mara' Andolan and marched from Hutatma Chowk to the gateway of India.

In his speech, Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the current Mahayuti government and strongly criticised the apology of PM Modi on the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident in Malvan.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Speaks On Claim Made By Opposition Parties

Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Hutatma chowk. He along with his party MPs and MLAs offered flowers at Hutatma Chowk martyrs and marched towards Shivaji Statue at Gateway of India. He refuted the ruling party's claim that opposition parties are politicizing the statue collapsing issue and refused to accept allegations of politics on the current anger among the people of Maharashtra.

"There is no forgiveness for the mistake of the statue falling incident. The place where we are protesting is a gateway of India, which is known as the door of our country. Now, here in front of Shivaji Maharaj's statue, we should tell the current illegal government to 'get out of India."

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes PM Modi's Apology

While criticizing the apology of PM Narendra Modi for the statue collapsing, Uddhav said that the People of Maharashtra wouldn't have spared the government if Modi didn't apologize.

Moreover, Uddhav said that there was arrogance on the face of PM Modi while apologizing not humbleness.

"Would you accept the arrogant apology?" Uddhav asked people. We don't accept arrogant apologies. When Modi was apologising at that time one of the Deputy CM was laughing. Are you making a mockery of the Maharaj?" asked Uddhav.

"Why did Modi apologise? for collapsing the statue? Or for corruption in the making of statues? or for shielding corrupts? During the election PM Modi used to say Modi Guarantee, is that guarantee that the thing he will touch will be destroyed? How many apologies Modi will ask? Because Ram temple is leaking, the roof of the Delhi airport is leaking, bridges are collapsing in the country. But We will not accept an arrogant apology. Now, enough is enough. Maharashtra is Shivaji's lover state and Maharashtra will not keep quiet and will show them their right place." Said Uddhav.

About The 'Jode Mara Andolan'

Uddhav along with NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress state President Nana Patole, Shahu Maharaj, Congress MP and Descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Bhai Jagtap, Naseem Khan, Aslam Sheikh had participated in the 'Jode Mara andolan' organised by MVA to condemn the incident of Shivaji Maharaj Statue collapsing at Rajkot fort, Malvan last week. They offered flowers to Hutatma Chowk and marched towards the gateway of India.

Thousands of UBT, NCP SP, and Congress party workers and office bearers participated in the march from historical Hutatma Chowk to the gateway of India. Saffron flags, Congress party flags, and placards condemning the government were seen during the rally.

Despite no police permission, thousands of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress workers gathered together at Hutatma Chowk. They were also sloganeering 'Shivaji Maharaj ki jay', 'Mindhe Sarkar haay haay', 'Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji'. Moreover, Thousands of supporters participated in the march. Huge number of police personnel and a reserve police force were deployed to manage the crowd. After reaching the spot police had seized effigies brought by protesters.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar On The Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Sindhudurg

NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the state government is giving a reason for the high wind speed for the statue collapse but the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the gateway of India is still standing strong here and giving inspiration to people for the last 50 years.

"There are many statues of Shivaji Maharaj throughout the state, many of them are along the coast but the statue of Malvan was an example of a corrupt government. It is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj's followers. The current protest was to condemn the statue collapsing incident." Said Pawar.

Statement Of Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole

Nana Patole said "BJP government did the sin of corruption in the making of Shivaji Maharaj's Statue of Malvan, which resulted in collapsing. It is not the only insult of Shivaji Maharaj but it is the insult of the entire Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and Khoke Sarkar has insulted our beloved king. PM Modi apologised because assembly elections are on the corner. But the offence done by the government is unforgivable. BJP and Shinde are demanding votes on the name of Shivaji Maharaj and after coming into power they insult Shivaji Maharaj." Said Patole.

Chhatrapati Shahu On The Incident

Furthermore, Chhatrapati Shahu said "People of Maharashtra became furious after the statue collapsed. It is an insult to Maharaj and Maharashtra. Those who had done this should be punished. respect for Maharaj Should be kept and our steps need to go to keep their dignity."

A 35-foot Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Rajkot Fort at Malvan last week. The politics of Maharashtra stirred thereafter, and MVA alliance parties protested throughout the state.

Leaders like Aaditya Thackeray, Vijay Wadettiwar, Jayant Patil, Minister Deepak Kesarkar, MP Narayan Rane, and DCM Ajit Pawar visited the spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also apologised for the state collapse.

State government has constituted two committees to investigate and fix responsibility for the statue collapse and another committee will design and construct the new statue at the same place.