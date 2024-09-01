 'Opposition Doing Politics, People Will Beat Them With..' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On MVA's Protest Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Opposition Doing Politics, People Will Beat Them With..' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On MVA's Protest Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue

'Opposition Doing Politics, People Will Beat Them With..' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On MVA's Protest Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It was unveiled on December 4 last year during Navy Day celebrations, marking the first such event in Sindhudurg.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image

Nagpur: Calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi protest 'political', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that it is sad that the opposition is doing politics on the Shivaji Maharaj issue. He also asserted that in the coming elections, the people of Maharashtra will beat them (opposition) with shoes.

Statement Of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

"This is a very sad thing for us. Shivaji Maharaj cannot be a political issue for us, this is a matter of identity and faith for us. The incident that happened was unfortunate. Doing politics on it is a sad thing and the opposition is doing politics on this. Two JCBs were brought to break the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Karnataka, and that statue was uprooted, those who did this should be beaten. Instead of doing this, they (MVA) are protesting here, but the people of Maharashtra are wise, they are seeing this. In the coming elections, the people of Maharashtra will beat them with shoes," he said.

Read Also
'MVA Never Respected Shivaji Maharaj,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On The Day...
article-image

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Speaks On Protest Organized By MVA & BJP

FPJ Shorts
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty Wear Veshti While Seeking Blessings At Kollur Mookambika Temple In Udupi (PHOTO)
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty Wear Veshti While Seeking Blessings At Kollur Mookambika Temple In Udupi (PHOTO)
Anita Hassanandani Reveals She Worked As Receptionist At Manoj Kumar's Office
Anita Hassanandani Reveals She Worked As Receptionist At Manoj Kumar's Office
OPSC Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Document Verification Begins September 9; Make A Note Of These Important Points!
OPSC Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Document Verification Begins September 9; Make A Note Of These Important Points!
'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa
'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the Aghadi would not sit quietly when such a big incident has happened and that the BJP has gone mad for holding a counter-protest against them.

"This is the problem in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis is the mastermind behind all this. The whole country knows this. Modi ji also knows this. Whether it is the Chief Minister or the Deputy CM, will the problem be solved by apologizing? Let the people of Maharashtra express their feelings. Will we sit quietly? Such a big statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj got broken, that too in the fort in seven months and we will sit quietly? Are the people of Maharashtra impotent? We must do some movement in a democratic way. It is a great quality of democracy that you can protest," he said.

Read Also
'Should We Sit Quitely?,' Asks Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut While Justifying MVA's Protest...
article-image

Congress Leader Bhai Jagtap Speaks On The Incident

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said that the government had no shame even after the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapsed.

"This land is known as the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his statue collapsed, and they have no shame over this. They are saying not to politicise it, but if the BJP is protesting in support, then they should be ashamed. The people of Maharashtra will not forgive them. They that PM Modi apologised. You don't apologise in front of thousands of people by clenching your fist. Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...Why did he not go to Malvan in a chopper and visit the site where the state collapsed?" he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: MVA Calls For 'Jode Mara' Andolan Against Maharashtra Government Condemning Shivaji Maharaj...
article-image

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Is The Pride & Spirit Of Maharashtra,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Rajesh Tope

NCP-SCP leader Rajesh Tope said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride and spirit of Maharashtra. I think this incident has hurt both of these. Our protest march is a part of democracy. Not granting permission is like strangling democracy. Government should not do it; they should grant permission."

While the MVA's protest march, which started from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India, aimed to condemn the incident, the BJP staged a counter-protest against the MVA in the Dadri area of Mumbai, accusing the latter of politicising the issue.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It was unveiled on December 4 last year during Navy Day celebrations, marking the first such event in Sindhudurg.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Journo Who Slammed Ola Driver To Ground In Ghatkopar Charged With Attempted...

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Journo Who Slammed Ola Driver To Ground In Ghatkopar Charged With Attempted...

Mira-Bhayandar Sees Over 56,000 Women Apply For Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mira-Bhayandar Sees Over 56,000 Women Apply For Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai: Pervert Auto Driver Stops Vehicle & Molests 15-Yr-Old School-Going Girl In Borivali; Flees...

Mumbai: Pervert Auto Driver Stops Vehicle & Molests 15-Yr-Old School-Going Girl In Borivali; Flees...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Ouster Of Mahayuti Govt At...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Ouster Of Mahayuti Govt At...

'Maharashtra's Soul Has Been Insulted,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Attacking Mahayuti Govt...

'Maharashtra's Soul Has Been Insulted,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Attacking Mahayuti Govt...