Mumbai: MVA Calls For 'Jode Mara' Andolan Against Maharashtra Government Condemning Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse

MVA calls for a protest on September 1 against the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident

Mumbai: An uproar has erupted across the state after the newly inaugurated statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Malvan's Rajkot Fort on August 26. Condemning the incident, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a 'Jode Mara' (shoe beating) protest against the Maharashtra government.

The MVA, which consists of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, have organised the protest in Mumbai Sunday, September 1. As per image shared by the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, the protestors have planned to march from south Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India via Balasaheb Thackeray chowk.

MVA Call for protest on Sunday, September 1

As per reports, however, the police have yet not permitted the protest. The MVA leaders are expected to visit Mumbai police headquarters today (August 31) seeking permission for holding the protest.

The protest is organised against the corruption and poor construction of the 35-foot tall Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort, Malvan in Sindhugurg, which collapsed on August 26. The statue, constructed by the Navy, was inaugurated on December 4, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the statue collapsed in mere eight months, the mishap created severe uproar and backlash against the Mahayuti government.

The Mumbai Congress held a silent protest against the statue collapse incident on Friday at Shivaji Park. The protest led by MP Varsha Gaikwad demanded apology from PM Modi for hurting the pride and sentiments of people of Maharashtra as the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapsed.

Former CM and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking with the media on Saturday highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has apologised to the people of Maharashtra, but deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has not.

To investigate the cause of the collapse and to construct a new statue at the same site, the Maharashtra government has formed two technical committees.