School Girl From Uttarakhand Gang-Raped In Delhi Hotel; 5 Men Including 3 From Maharashtra Arrested

Mumbai: Another horrifying incident of sexual abuse has come to light from the national capital, where a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped by five friends in a hotel. As per reports, the Delhi police have arrested five men in the case, of which three are from Raigad, Maharashtra.

The victim, a class 10 student from Haldwani, Uttarakhand had boarded a train to Delhi on October 4. The rape took place in a hotel near Delhi airport on October 5 and 6, Jagran reported. The incident came to light hen the victim's father approached the police station in Haldwadi reporting the girl missing. The police searched the CCTV footages and tracked the victim's phone location. The police traced her in a hotel in Delhi, where she narrated the ordeal.

The police have recorded the victim's statement and she was brought back to Halwadi earlier this week. The police identified the accused after checking the CCTV footage and IDs provided at the hotel, reported TOI. All five accused are friends, hailing from Maharashtra and Delhi.

As per TOI report, Halwadi police said that the medical tests confirmed the girl was sexually assaulted. A case under BNS section 70 (gang-rape) and POCSO Act was registered against the five men, and they were sent to jail. The accused men are Sandesh Chiplakar (25), Roshan Patil (29), Yogesh Naik (34)--all three from Raigad, Maharashtra--and Ashish Agarkar (30) and Sahil Kumar (24) from Delhi.