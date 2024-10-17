 Thane Crime: 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Alleges Rape While Returning From Kalwa Hospital; Case Registered
The police have registered a case of rape against an unknown person for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman. Action is also being taken against the police personnel who did not register her complaint promptly.

Thane Police investigate the case of a 19-year-old pregnant woman who alleges she was raped after visiting Kalwa Hospital | Representational Image

According to the police, the woman, who is seven-month pregnant, went to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on Wednesday night complaining of stomach pain. According to Dr Rakesh Barot she was not immediately admitted since there was doubt about her age. "We assured her that we will admit her immediately if she brought her Aadhar card. She did not return with the card. We do not know what happened to her after that." Apparently, on her way to her home to fetch the Aadhar card, she was raped.

Totally traumatised by the rape, she went home and narrated the entire incident to her mother, who immediately took her to Thane Nagar police station to lodge an FIR.

However, the police did not register the FIR promptly. It was only when news of the failure to register the FIR got leaked, the police took down the victim's complaint and transferred the case to Kapurbawdi police station in whose jurisdiction the rape occurred.

