Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 55-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link Extension To Boost Mumbai Connectivity

Mumbai: In a major decision, the state cabinet’s infrastructure committee, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the 55.12-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link extension to Vadhavan Port.

The 24.35-km main bridge, with connecting roads, will enhance Mumbai’s north-south connectivity, reducing traffic congestion. The committee also greenlit a 66-km inner ring road in Nashik for the Kumbh Mela, with land acquisition approved.

In Pune, Fadnavis directed upgrading the Pune Metro to six-coach trains and expediting metro corridors, including connectivity to the proposed Purandar Airport via tunnel, alongside multilevel parking facilities.

