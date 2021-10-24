e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:17 PM IST

'Satyamev Jayate...': Nawab Malik tweets after massive twist in Aryan Khan drug case

One of the NCB witnesses Prabhakar Sail in an affidavit claims that on October 02, he had heard another NCB witness KP Gosavi speaking over the phone to someone and say, "Let's settle at 18 because we have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede."
FPJ Web Desk
Pune police issue lookout circular against NCB's Mumbai cruise drugs case witness KP Gosavi | File Photo

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik too to Twitter and wrote Satyamev Jayate, as NCB's independent witness claimed about allged payoff of rupees 8 Crore to NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The minsiter has also demanded probe by SIT in the matter.

However, as per the report by NDTV, Wankhede has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he would give "a fitting reply".

For the uninitiated, over the last few days, Malik has been criticising Wankhede, who had supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs and arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

Two days back, the NCP leader had dubbed the officer as "bogus" and asserted that once "proof" against him is out, he cannot remain in government service for even one day.

Notably, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan had been arrested by the NCB on January 13 this year for alleged possession of drugs. He had got bail in September.

What did the independent witness claim?

One of the NCB witnesses Prabhakar Sail in an affidavit claims that on October 02, he had heard another NCB witness KP Gosavi speaking over phone to someone and say, "Let's settle at 18 because we have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede."

What is Aryan Khan drug case?

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:17 PM IST
