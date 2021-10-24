e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

Watch video: Sanjay Raut demands police action after independent witness claims payoff in Aryan Khan drug case

FPJ Web Desk
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a recent tweet said that the incident in which an independent witness was made to sign on a blank paper by the NCB is 'shocking' and demanded that police should take suo moto cognizance.

In a major development in Aryan Khan case, the body guard of witness KP Gosavi has in an affidavit said that he was called to the NCB office and his signature was taken on 10 blank papers.

He also said that he heard Gosavi speaking over phone to someone regarding paying Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

(More details awaited)

