Watch video: New twist in Aryan Khan drug case; independent witness claims about pay-off of Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede

In a major development in Aryan Khan case, an independent witness has spilled out beans saying that he had heard another NCB witness KP Gosavi speaking over phone to someone reagarding paying Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

For the unversed, KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. The independent witness is KP Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail.



Watch video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:27 PM IST