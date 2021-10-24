e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:27 PM IST

Watch video: New twist in Aryan Khan drug case; independent witness claims about pay-off of Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede

FPJ Web Desk
In a major development in Aryan Khan case, an independent witness has spilled out beans saying that he had heard another NCB witness KP Gosavi speaking over phone to someone reagarding paying Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

For the unversed, KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. The independent witness is KP Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:27 PM IST
