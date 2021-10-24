Aryan Khan drug case: From demand of Rs 25 crores, payoff of Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede to signing blank affidavits - Claims of NCB's independent witness Prabhakar Sail

In a major twist in the Aryan Khan drug case, NCB's independent witness Prabhakar Sail has spilt beans on several things including alleged demand of Rs 25 crore to sign blank Panchnama.

For the uninitiated, an independent witness has spilt out beans saying that he had heard another NCB witness KP Gosavi speaking over the phone to someone regarding paying Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. The independent witness is KP Gosavi's bodyguard and driver Prabhakar Sail.

Here's what Sail claimed:

Signing blank Panchnama

KP Gosavi's aide Prabhakar Sail has alleged that he was made to sign a blank panchnamas by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Threat to his life

Gosavi has gone missing since the controversy regarding his involvement in the raid. Prabhakar Sail said that he feels a threat to life from Sameer Wankhede as KP Gosavi went missing.

Demand of 25 crore and payoff to Sameer Wankhede

Prabhakar Sali, who claims to be a panch witness, stated in a notarized affidavit that he overheard KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza say that "you put a bomb of Rs 25 crores, let's settle for Rs 18 crores and give 8 crores to Sameer Wakhende."

Alleged deal with SRK's manager

Prabhakar Sali further stated that he has seen Pooja Dadlani (Shah Rukh Khan's manager) talking to KP Gosavi. He says that later, he was asked by Gosavi to go to a location to collect Rs 50 lakhs cash. He says he collected two bags of cash and delivered to Gosavi.

He then added that when counted, the bag had only Rs 38 lakhs.

Who is KP Gosavi?

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Who is Prabhakar Sail?

He claims to be panch witness of NCB. He is also bodyguard and driver of KP Gosavi.

What is Aryan Khan drug case?

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

