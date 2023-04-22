Sanjay Raut’s damage control: Ajit Pawar is a sweet dish

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday termed Leader of Opposition in the state legislature Ajit Pawar as a “sweet dish” in an apparent gesture to put to rest the war of words between the two leaders since past couple of days.

Pawar, who had put to rest all speculations about his possible revolt in the party a couple of days ago in Mumbai, was in Pune on Friday where he had to face reporters again over the same issue.

Pawar's criticism of Sanjay Raut

Pawar had earlier criticised Raut for speaking about NCP affairs in the Sena's newspaper 'Saamana.' Without naming Raut, Pawar had said that people in other parties should not act as if they are spokespersons for the NCP. He stated that he would bring up this issue in the party meeting. He advised Raut to remain his party's spokesperson and not to attempt to represent the NCP.

Sanjay Raut's reaction

Reacting to this criticism Raut had said he only listens to Sharad Pawar when it comes to NCP. When asked about Raut, Ajit Pawar reacted in similar style and asked “Who is Raut?” in an apparent attempt to dodge the question.

It was only after this Raut’s stance was softened and he termed Ajit Pawar a “sweet dish”.

