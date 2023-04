Mumbai: UBT leader Sanjay Raut meets NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence | ANI

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray camp leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence.

A video of Raut's car leaving Pawar's residence was spotted by the media late in the afternoon.

