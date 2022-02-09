Sangharsh NGO writes letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray on renaming Peddar Road as Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Road

Sangharsh NGO President Prithviraj Maske wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in regard to renaming Peddar Road as Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Road.

Maske began his copy on the note of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise and stated that she will remain in our hearts forever.

The letter conveyed that the idea behind the proposal of the name change is to keep her memories alive in the minds of future generations. "As Lata Mangeshkar was staying at Prabhakunj, Peddar road, we would like the future generations of India remember her when they pass from her residence... So it's a request to rename the Peddar road as Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar road, " read the letter addressed to the CM.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6 at the age of 92. According toDr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, she has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation over COVID19.

Before her funeral, her mortal remains were brought to her Peddar road residence while later the last rites took place at Shivaji park with state honour, and a public holiday was declared in the state a day later in her respect and mourning. Even the national flag for two days.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:52 PM IST