Sameer Wankhede Corruption Case: Accused Files Plea Seeking Original Info Note From NCB

PTI

In the ongoing corruption case against former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that an information note provided by an informer, originally citing 27 names of drug suspects, was modified by the NCB to include only 10 names. In light of this revelation, an accused in the Cordelia cruise ship drugs bust case has approached a special court, seeking the production of the original information list by the NCB.

Allegations of Modification and Request for Original Info Note

The CBI has stated in its FIR that the NCB modified the original information note to suit their proceedings, including the names of certain accused. The accused in the Cordelia cruise ship drugs bust case has filed a plea before the special court, requesting that the NCB officers produce the original information note mentioned in the CBI's FIR. The accused, who is currently out on bail, argues that the note is essential for a fair decision in the case and that it is crucial for the defence to prepare an appropriate defence strategy.

The plea emphasises the significance of the information note as a key document in the case. The accused contends that the defence requires access to the original note, which allegedly contains the names of 27 suspects, in order to present a just defence. The plea highlights the principle that any document favoring the accused and arising during the investigation should not be withheld from the defense, according to established legal principles.

Background of the Accused and Cordelia Cruise Drugs Bust

The accused was a guest aboard the Cordelia cruise ship when the raid took place. According to the NCB, during the search of her room, four pills of Ecstasy weighing 1.59 grams were found. The accused obtained bail on October 30, 2021, and is currently facing charges in the drugs case.

As the case unfolds, the plea for the original information note aims to shed light on the alleged modification and ensure that all relevant evidence is disclosed, fostering a fair and just legal process.