 Aryan Khan Bribery Case: Bombay HC Extends Interim Protection To Sameer Wankhede By 2 Weeks
The CBI had earlier urged the HC to recall its earlier order granting interim protection to Wankhede. The agency said it has a prima facie case against him. It further claimed that the relief would adversely affect the ongoing investigation.

Thursday, June 08, 2023
The Bombay High Court on Thursday has extended the interim protection from arrest to IRS officer and former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in corruption and bribery case related to arrested of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in an alleged drug bust case.

CBI registered FIR in May

The central agency in May registered an FIR against Wankhede and four others for allegedly demanding Rs25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

The IRS officer approached the HC seeking quashing of the FIR, alleging that he was being targeted and he had kept his seniors in the loop at every stage. Following this, a vacation bench had granted him interim protection from arrest.

