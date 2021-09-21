Sakinaka rape: Responding to governor's call for special assembly session, CM urges him to pitch for special parliament session to discuss women's safety

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his reply to Governor BS Koshyari's letter, urged him to request the Centre to call a special parliament session for discussing the crime and violence against women in India, in which discussion on the Sakinaka case will also take place.

For the uninitiated, the Maharashtra governor had written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to call a special assembly session to discuss the issue of crime and violence against women in the state after the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka.

Thackeray said that the incident in Sakinaka was unfortunate, but the issue is not limited to just Maharashtra. "It's a nationwide issue and thus Governor should urge Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to call a special parliament session to discuss the same issue in which the Sakinaka incident can also be discussed," CM wrote.

He also listed the cases of crime and violence against women in various states.

Stating that Maharashtra is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Thackeray said that Chhatrapati always gave priority to the safety of women in his Hindavi Swarajya.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji even gave due respect to the women of his enemies. He never tolerated the injustice and oppression of women. The present government of Maharashtra is following the same tradition of Shivaraya. The expectation is that we will receive your blessings as a Governor of the state and elder," Thackeray added.

Read the full letter here:

The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka earlier this month. She died at a hospital during treatment.

The crime bore similarity to the 2012 'Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi.

The accused, Mohan Chouhan (45), hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a driver and lived on the pavement in the same area. He was identified with the help of CCTV footage of the area and traced within a few hours of the incident.

The suspect was later charged with murder. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had termed the incident as a "blot on humanity".

Later, the Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale issued a circular ordering forming of "Nirbhaya Squad" and a women safety cell in every police station across the city.

Along with the women staff, a policeman and a driver will be present in the squad. Two days of special training will be given to each member of the squad. A woman ACP and a woman police inspector from each region will be appointed as nodal officers for the Nirbhaya squad.

Nagrale’s circular states that from now on Mobile-5 vehicle of the police station will be called the "Nirbhaya squad" which will comprise a woman police officer of the rank API or PSI, and a woman police constable. The decision comes a day after the Mumbai police chief had announced a slew of steps to ensure safety of women in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:26 PM IST