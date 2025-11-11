'Saffron Flag Will Fly Over Every Civic Body': Eknath Shinde As 16 Regions Join Shiv Sena In Thane

16 Regions Join Shiv Sena In Thane |

A large number of public representatives, office bearers, and workers from 16 regions across Maharashtra joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) in a grand event held in Thane on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who presided over the function, declared that the massive induction had further strengthened the party, asserting, “The saffron flag of Shiv Sena will soon fly over every municipal body in the state.”

Attack on MVA Government

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Shinde said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had acted as a “speed breaker” in the state’s development. “When I became Chief Minister, I removed all obstacles and accelerated development. The Ladki Bahin and Lek Ladki Lakhpati schemes are examples of our commitment to women’s empowerment,” he said, adding that his government delivers on its promises instead of giving excuses.

Assurance to Farmers

Shinde assured that the state government stands firmly with farmers affected by unseasonal rains, promising all necessary assistance.

Focus on Mumbai Infrastructure

Speaking about infrastructure, he highlighted key Mumbai projects such as the Coastal Road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and Metro expansion. “Today, you won’t find potholes in Mumbai,” he remarked.

Emphasis on Public Welfare Initiatives

He also mentioned ongoing initiatives like the Balasaheb Thackeray dispensaries and various beautification projects. Calling on party workers to prepare for the upcoming civic and zilla parishad elections, Shinde said, “Just like in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance will hoist its flag in local bodies too.”

‘A Party of Workers, Not Owners’

Reiterating that Shiv Sena is a workers’ party, Shinde added, “There are no owners or servants here. Whoever works will rise. I was, am, and will remain a worker.”

New Entrants to Strengthen Sena Base

Prominent leaders, including Dr. Sanjay Lakhe Patil, Jitendra Jagtap, Vinod Jagtap, Vasant Pawra, Prathamesh Chavan, Amit Jangam, Gopinath Sansare, and Vicky Jadhav, were among those who joined the party during the event.