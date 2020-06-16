RSS-backed committee blames Left-wing organisations, Christian groups for Palghar sadhu lynching

Mumbai: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed fact-finding committee has blamed Left-wing organisations and Christian groups for the lynching of two sadhus and their driver at Gadchinchale in Palghar on April 16. It has sought that the investigations be transferred to central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NAI) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The killings of Chikane Maharaj Kalpavrikshgiri, Sushil Giri Maharaj and driver Nilesh Telgade, were attributed to rumours about thieves or kidnappers who had been moving around the area in the guise of sadhus.

In a press conference on Tuesday, members of the fact-finding committee appointed by the Vivek Vichar Manch, charged that activities against the Constitution, democracy, and development were taking place in Palghar and an “anti-Hindu atmosphere” was being created. The committee was led by Justice (Retired) Ambadas Joshi.