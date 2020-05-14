Palghar Sadhus Lynching: BJP cries foul over advocate's fatal accident, VHP denies he was their advocate

On Thursday, a political battle appeared to brew over the death of an advocate. Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer from Mira Bhayandar, died on the spot in a car accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Manor on Wednesday morning.

A woman, who was with him, sustained injuries and was admitted to Kasa government hospital, reported TOI.

The TOI report also claimed that he was a lawyer who headed the legal cell of VBA.

Meanwhile, a report in ABP Majha said that the accident took place at around 10 AM and claimed that Trivedi was 'representing' Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Palghar sadhus' mob-lynching case.

Similarly, BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Priti Gandhi also claimed that he was a lawyer appointed by VHP in the case.

Patra took to Twitter and said that the news of Digvijay Trivedi dying in the road accident was disturbing. He further questioned the Congress party and added, "Is it a mere coincidence that those who raised the Palghar case were either attacked by Congress workers or got FIRs? Well, this is a matter of investigation!"