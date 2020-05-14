Palghar Sadhus Lynching: BJP cries foul over advocate's fatal accident, VHP denies he was their advocate

On Thursday, a political battle appeared to brew over the death of an advocate. Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer from Mira Bhayandar, died on the spot in a car accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Manor on Wednesday morning.
A woman, who was with him, sustained injuries and was admitted to Kasa government hospital, reported TOI.
The TOI report also claimed that he was a lawyer who headed the legal cell of VBA.
Meanwhile, a report in ABP Majha said that the accident took place at around 10 AM and claimed that Trivedi was 'representing' Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Palghar sadhus' mob-lynching case.
Similarly, BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Priti Gandhi also claimed that he was a lawyer appointed by VHP in the case.
Patra took to Twitter and said that the news of Digvijay Trivedi dying in the road accident was disturbing. He further questioned the Congress party and added, "Is it a mere coincidence that those who raised the Palghar case were either attacked by Congress workers or got FIRs? Well, this is a matter of investigation!"
BJP Mahila Morcha's National Incharge of Social Media Priti Gandhi said that the mystery is Palghar case was getting deeper. She wrote, "Lawyer appointed by VHP on behalf of the deceased Hindu Sadhus in Palghar - Digvijay Trivedi has been killed in a road accident. This mystery is only getting deeper. Maharashtra Govt should immediately hand over the case to CBI. They have miserably failed!"
Meanwhile, Shriraj Nair, official spokesperson of VHP has denied any link with Trivedi. Nair told FPJ that Trivedi wasn't the official lawyer appointed and that their only demand was for a CBI probe.
"He wasn't related to the Palghar case. He was only coming along in case any assistance was required," Nair said. "I also heard in the news that he was linked to VHP, but he wasn't," he added.
According to sources, Trivedi was an associate of lawyers P N Ojha and Arun Upadhyay who are handling the Palghar sadhus' mob-lynching case.
What is the Palghar sadhus' mob-lynching case?
Three people, two of whom were sadhus, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat amid the COVID-19 lockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in Palghar on the night of April 16, allegedly in the presence of a police team.
The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and the driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
Following the incident, a total of 115 people including 9 minors have been arrested in the case so far, said the Palghar Police on May 1.
Later, Palghar SP Gaurav Singh was sent on compulsory leave till further orders. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had told FPJ, "Palghar SP Gaurav Singh under whose jurisdiction Palghar lynching incident took place has been sent on forced leave,"
The Home Department also suspended five police personnel and transferred 35 cops.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)