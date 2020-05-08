Palghar Sadhu lynching: SP sent on compulsory leave

Mumbai: Almost three weeks after the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, the Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday has sent the superintendent of police Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave till further orders.

The announcement was made by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after visiting the village in the presence of elected representatives and police personnel. The additional SP has been given charge till further orders.

Deshmukh told FPJ, "Palghar SP Gaurav Singh under whose jurisdiction Palghar lynching incident took place has been sent on forced leave," said Deshmukh. He later released a video in this regard.