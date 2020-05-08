Palghar Sadhu lynching: SP sent on compulsory leave

Mumbai: Almost three weeks after the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, the Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday has sent the superintendent of police Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave till further orders.
The announcement was made by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after visiting the village in the presence of elected representatives and police personnel. The additional SP has been given charge till further orders.
Deshmukh told FPJ, "Palghar SP Gaurav Singh under whose jurisdiction Palghar lynching incident took place has been sent on forced leave," said Deshmukh. He later released a video in this regard.
Deshmukh informed that the decision to send Singh on forced leave was taken after approval from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Elected representatives gave me feedback that there was lot of resentment against Singh,” he noted.
The mob lynching incident had hogged the headlines with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Opposition trading charges against each other. Thackeray had asked the parties not to politicise and give communal colour to the killing, while the BJP attacked the government for what is saw as a serious lapse in the law and order. The Home Department has already suspended five police personnel while 35 cops were transferred. The police have arrested over 115 people after two sadhus were attacked on the suspicion of being child-lifters.
