 RPI state conclave to be held at Shirdi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRPI state conclave to be held at Shirdi

RPI state conclave to be held at Shirdi

The conclave will be held on May 28, Athawale said adding that the party is gearing up for the ensuing elections.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
RPI state conclave to be held at Shirdi | ANI

Mumbai: The state conclave of the Republican Party of India (RPI) will be held at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, union minister of state for social justice and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale has said.

He appealed the party workers to work for making the conclave a great success. The conclave will be held on May 28, Athawale said adding that the party is gearing up for the ensuing elections.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Indefinite shutdown in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF deployment at Sai Baba Temple
article-image

Athawale serious about contesting Lok Sabha election from the seat

Athawale had unsuccessfully contested election from Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Last month at a program of his department in Shirdi, Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had appealed Athawale to return to Shirdi. Athawale too, while accepting the invitation had said that Vikhe will have to ensure his victory if he contests from the seat.

The speculations are rife after the program that Athawale is serious about contesting the Lok Sabha election from the seat this time.Shirdi seat is currently held by Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena. It will be interesting to watch how the politics takes turns and who contests the eletion this time.
Meanwhile, Athawale has also said that the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar is anti-Dalit. Athawale was condemning the Kumar government's decision to release Anand Mohan Singh from jail who was serving life term for murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah. Singh had been serving the jail for the murder that took place in 1994. But, the Kumar government changed the rules to facilitate Singh's release, Athawale said adding that the release has been purposefully managed in order to suppress the Dalit upsurge in the state.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: RPI (Athwale Group) calls off fast-to-death protest after assurance on Dr Ambedkar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai heat: Animals at Byculla zoo being fed seasonal fruits, ice cake

Mumbai heat: Animals at Byculla zoo being fed seasonal fruits, ice cake

Mumbai monsoon preparations: BMC trims 24,076 trees, another 61,429 to go

Mumbai monsoon preparations: BMC trims 24,076 trees, another 61,429 to go

Mumbai cyber safe: 75-yr-old loses ₹4.4 lakh in friendship fraud

Mumbai cyber safe: 75-yr-old loses ₹4.4 lakh in friendship fraud

Mumbai: Drugs worth ₹40 lakh seized; 5 held

Mumbai: Drugs worth ₹40 lakh seized; 5 held

RPI state conclave to be held at Shirdi

RPI state conclave to be held at Shirdi