Navi Mumbai: RPI (Athwale Group) calls off fast-to-death protest after assurance on Dr Ambedkar statue installation

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Ramdas Athawale | PTI

The RPI (Athwale Group) called off its fast to death protest after receiving a written assurance from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) that a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be installed as per the demand of the group.

Yashpal Ohol, the youth president of the party, was on the fast at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi from February 27. He was on protest over pending demand of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The civic administration assured Ohol and he called off protest on February 28 at 7:30 pm. Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik came in support of Ohol and also met with the municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Naik also assured that the other demands, along with the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, will be fulfilled. 

article-image

