Tunisha Sharma death: Union Minister Ramdas Athawle meets actor's mother Vanita; assures stringent punishment for Sheezan Khan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Ramdas Athawle meets Tunisha Sharma's family | ANI
Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawle on Thursday met deceased actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita and other family members at their residence in the city.

Speaking to the press, he revealed that Vanita demanded stringent action against deceased actor's partner and co-star Sheezan Khan. Khan has been accused of abetting Tunisha's suicide.

After the meeting, he spoke to media and said, "We met Tunisha's mother, she asked for stringent punishment for accused Sheezan Khan. I assured it'll be done. I'll meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He (Sheezan) betrayed her & should be given strict punishment, he should be hanged."

Tunisha Sharma's death

Actor Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24. She died by suicide in the makeup room of her show.

Tunisha was reportedly depressed for several days prior to her death because of her breakup with her co-star Sheezan Khan. The two allegedly broke up just 15 days before the actress claimed her life.

Tunisha's mother accuses Sheezan Khan

Post Tunisha's demise, her mother filed a complaint against Sheezan for abetting to the suicide of her daughter. In a video, the mother stated, "I want to tell everyone that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. He got into a relationship with her, promised to marry her, used her for 3-4 months, before eventually breaking up with her. He was already involved with another woman and even then he dated Tunisha. I just want to say that do not spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter forever".

Sheezan was arrested in the early hours of December 25 and was sent to police custody for four days which was later extended

